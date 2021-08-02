 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Winona, MN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

