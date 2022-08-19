Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Periods of thunders…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Winona. I…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.…