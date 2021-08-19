Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 de…
- Updated
The center of the storm may pass north of where the earthquake struck Haiti, but there will still be impacts that can hamper aid and rescue efforts.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sun…
The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures…
The high heat comes only days after Sicily reported a temperature of 119.84 F on Wednesday, which is also awaiting verification and would be the highest ever recorded in Europe.
Winona's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a very hot day tomorrow.…
For the drive home in Winona: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a bal…