 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

"H" named storms and their destructive past

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News