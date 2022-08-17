 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

