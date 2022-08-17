The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun …
Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of heav…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening in Winona: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds li…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Winona. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Winona's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Winona folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach…
This evening's outlook for Winona: A few clouds from time to time. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Winona. I…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Winona. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…
Today's temperature in Winona will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also…