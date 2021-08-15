 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

