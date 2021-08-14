The Winona area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% chanc…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Ra…
- Updated
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tod…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Potential for severe thunderstor…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures…
Winona's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomo…