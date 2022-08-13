 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

