Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

