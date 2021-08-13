The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% chanc…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Ra…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
- Updated
The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Winona. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tod…
Winona folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Winona: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Potential for severe thunderstor…
Winona's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomo…
This evening in Winona: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Winona area can expect a sizzling hot day tomo…