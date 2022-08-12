Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2022 in Winona, MN
Dry Friday across the state, but rain is likely Saturday and Sunday and the chance for damaging wind, hail, and flooding is coming back. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
