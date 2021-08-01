 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

