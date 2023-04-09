Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.