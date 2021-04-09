Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Winona, MN
