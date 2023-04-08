Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Winona, MN
