Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.