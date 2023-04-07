Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the for…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees toda…