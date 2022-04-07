The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Winona, MN
