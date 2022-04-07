 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Winona, MN

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News