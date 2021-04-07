Winona will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2021 in Winona, MN
