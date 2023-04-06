Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.