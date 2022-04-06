The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Winona, MN
