Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Winona, MN
