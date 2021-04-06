Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Winona, MN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.