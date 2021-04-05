 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Winona community. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The top astronomy events for April

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News