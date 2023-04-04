Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's weather forecast is showing a 81% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Winona, MN
