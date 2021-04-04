Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.