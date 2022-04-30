Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2022 in Winona, MN
Check out our latest weather forecast.
