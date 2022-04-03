 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Winona, MN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

