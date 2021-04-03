 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The top astronomy events for April

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News