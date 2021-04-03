Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Winona, MN
