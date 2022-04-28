Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Winona, MN

Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.