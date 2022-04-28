Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only does rain look likely today and again Saturday night, hail, damaging wind, and flooding cannot be ruled out. Here's everything you need to know about our two rounds of storms.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. There is on…
This evening's outlook for Winona: Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Po…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanke…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. It sh…
Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunders…