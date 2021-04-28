 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Winona, MN

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Winona area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Enormous sandstorm sweeps across Inner Mongolia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News