Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.