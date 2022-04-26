Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Winona, MN
