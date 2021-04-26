Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.