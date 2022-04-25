Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Winona, MN

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
