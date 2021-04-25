 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Winona, MN

Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

