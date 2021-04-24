Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.