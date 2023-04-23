Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chance of severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest information
Off and on rain today, but no severe storms. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out for Wednesday night and Thursday though. Get all the de…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Monday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. K…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. T…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Friday. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today.…