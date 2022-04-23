 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Winona, MN

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Winona area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

