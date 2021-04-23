Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Winona, MN
