Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Winona, MN
