Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Winona area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Winona, MN
