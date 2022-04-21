Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today is not looking very pleasant across the state with off and on rain and snow and much colder than normal temperatures. When will we dry out and warm up? Find out in our updated forecast.
Dry conditions temporarily today, but we're already watching the next round of showers and storms headed for Wisconsin. See the latest timing and how strong winds will be in our latest forecast.
While gusts won't be as strong as Thursday, it'll still be a windy day across the state. Isolated rain & snow showers around as well. How long will they last? Here's your full Easter Weekend forecast.
Already a few showers around this morning, but the better chance of rain is Wednesday afternoon as a warm front works over us. How much warmer will we be Thursday? Find out in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in Winona will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degree…
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
Up to 10 tornadoes were reported across mostly the northern half of Iowa, the weather service said, but only ones near Logan in western Iowa and near Stacyville and St. Ansgar in northeastern Iowa have been confirmed.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine tod…
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Winona Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 46 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. …