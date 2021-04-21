Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Winona, MN
