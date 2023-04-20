Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit winonadailynews.com.