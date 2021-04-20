Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Winona, MN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.