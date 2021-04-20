 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Winona, MN

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Winona, MN

Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit winonadailynews.com for more weather updates.

