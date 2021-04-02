 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Winona, MN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winona could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

