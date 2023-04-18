Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Winona area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2023 in Winona, MN
