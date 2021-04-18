Winona people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Winona, MN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winona residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentl…
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see a …
Winona folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24…
This evening in Winona: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona tomorrow. It looks like it wi…
This evening in Winona: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach the 50's …
Winona's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Winona temperatures will reach th…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The Winon…
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Winona's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for th…