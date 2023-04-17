Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Monday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Winona, MN
