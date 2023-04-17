Cool temperatures will blanket the Winona area Monday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit winonadailynews.com for local news and weather.