Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Winona, MN

Winona temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Winona area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

