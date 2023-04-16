Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Winona today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on winonadailynews.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in Winona, MN
